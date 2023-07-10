WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As council prepares to vote on emergency public safety legislation, some local advocates are asking the council to reconsider.

On Tuesday, the council will meet for its final legislative session before summer break. On the agenda, is the “Prioritizing Public Safety Emergency Amendment Act of 2023.”

“This is an emergency. We all recognize the importance of pursuing it as an emergency,” said councilmember Brooke Pinto, who is sponsoring the legislation.

The bill expands pretrial incarceration for both adults and juveniles who have committed violent crimes. It expands police access to private security cameras purchased through the District’s camera rebate program.

Though many advocates believe the bill doesn’t actually prevent crime at all.

“I expect very little positive effect on public safety,” said Eduardo Ferrer, Policy Director for the Georgetown Juvenile Justice Initiative.

Ferrer worries the bill is only reactionary and doesn’t do anything to prevent crime. He’s also concerned the rules around pretrial incarceration are too broad and won’t have the intended impact.

“We know from the 90s this whole super predator myth didn’t exist,” Ferrer said. “Detention, according to the research, is counterproductive. It actually makes it more likely that a young person is going to continue to engage in behavior that we don’t want them.”

On Monday, Pinto amended her legislation to more tightly define the types of violent crimes juveniles can be held for including homicide and carjacking.

While Ferrer supports the more focused language, he still isn’t convinced.

“It costs the same amount to detain a young person for a week that it would to put their family up in Ward 3 for a month,” he said. “So, the question is where do we want to allocate our time and resources to get the biggest return on investment? It’s not detention.”

Emily Cassometus, director of Government and External Affairs at DC Justice Lab said the council is rushing this legislation by passing it through as an emergency as opposed to giving more time and consideration.

“I worry people will think we did something and that’s enough and this bill just won’t help the way it’s being talked about,” Cassometus said.

“The pretrial detention pieces both for youth and for adults need more careful consideration there are constitutional issues, there are rights violations,” she added. “We don’t have any evidence that any of these provisions in the bill will have an effect.”

Council will meet for its legislative session at noon on Tuesday.