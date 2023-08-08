WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Following a violent weekend in D.C., one councilmember is calling for the D.C. National Guard to be deployed in the district.

Some residents, however, are wondering if that is realistic.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said members of the D.C. National Guard are not trained for ordinary law enforcement and instead, the District should be focused on providing more resources for police.

On Tuesday, Councilmember Trayon White said he wants the D.C. National Guard to be armed and have a presence in the District.

“I know those who live here know that we are clearly in a war zone,” White said.

White believes the National Guard can provide support that D.C. police can’t.

“We got officers with a handgun when you got gentlemen jumping out of cars, AR-15s and AK-47s, they are no match for the artillery and weaponry in our community,” White said.

Just last month, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made it clear that the D.C. National Guard members don’t know District laws and are typically used for traffic control.

“One of the biggest things that they can provide is presence,” White said.

D.C. Justice Lab Executive Director Patrice Sulton disagreed, however, and said the National Guard is not going to help.

“It isn’t a lack of police presence. It isn’t a lack of show of force,” Sulton said. “We know what people need and we are refusing to meet those needs.”

Sulton said residents’ needs include “jobs, housing, healthy food, rehab and second chances.”

“The things that work to reduce gun violence are the things that are working in Ward 3, the things that are working in Ward 2, and more to the things that are working in the parts of the city where white community members live on average, a 15-year lifespan longer than black residents,” Sulton said.

April Goggans, a core organizer with Black Lives Matter DC agrees.

“We buy into knee-jerk reactions based on emotion, but for the moment, instead of sometimes, instead of wanting actual solutions,” she said.

Goggans said White has called her to the same crime scenes he’s been to. She said by asking for the D.C. National Guard, White has “bought into your people being enemy combatants because that’s what the military does.”

“Overpolicing, mass incarceration, as Trayon always points out, is not the answer,” Goggans said. “But that’s not to say that there doesn’t have to be accountability. What we’re saying is those things are not accountability.”

White said he also wants more resources for jobs, mental health, trauma facilities and mentors, but the D.C. National Guard is one solution.

“We are looking to take it to the White House and all of those partners in between the president,” White said.

To deploy the D.C. National Guard, there has to be a very clear definition of how many D.C. National Guard members are needed, what they will be doing and the length of time they’ll be needed for.

“The District regularly requests the support of the D.C. National Guard where our needs are within their mission. We will continue to make these requests as appropriate while also being mindful of the staffing constraints of the DCNG,” said Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah. “Our focus, and where we will continue to request Council support, is on attracting and retaining more officers at the Metropolitan Police Department and ensuring they have the resources and policy environment to do their jobs, have a strong presence in our neighborhoods, and make arrests and close cases.”