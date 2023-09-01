WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C.’s juvenile curfew enforcement pilot program goes into effect Friday at midnight.

Police are targeting seven specific areas where they’ve seen a substantial increase in youth crime.

D.C. has always had a curfew but, “it will be more focused and possibly more enforcement depending on what’s happening on those identified corridors,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

There are seven corridors where Bowser says police data has been showing increases in robberies and carjackings over the summer involving young people.

District 1: Chinatown and Navy Yard

Chinatown and Navy Yard District 3: U Street area

U Street area District 3: Howard University/Banneker

Howard University/Banneker District 4: 14th Street between Otis and Spring Road, NW

14th Street between Otis and Spring Road, NW District 4: 4000 Georgia Avenue, NW

4000 Georgia Avenue, NW District 6: 4400-4600 Benning Rd, SE

4400-4600 Benning Rd, SE District 7: 1300 Congress Street, SE

“I don’t think a curfew is going to help, and I’m pretty skeptical that more youth engagement with law enforcement is going to help youth violence in the city,” Jen Jinks said.

The difference with this pilot is instead of being taken to a police station, kids will be brought to the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services with the goal of connecting those families with resources.

“I think if we’re talking about connecting young people and families to services, we need to be doing that through the agencies that are best set up to do so,” said Penelope Spain, CEO of Open City Advocates. “So that’s the Department of Human Services and the Department of Behavioral Services.”

Spain worries about how police will target youth and who they’ll target.

“It is going to be Black and Latino youth who are most quickly targeted by our police,” Spain said. “We already have racial inequities in this city.”

Spain said research shows that any contact with police and law enforcement has a detrimental effect on young people.

“All the research every single year is that juvenile crime is highest between 3 and 5 p.m.,” Spain said. “Those are the hours we need to be connecting with young people and connecting them to services.”

Curfew hours in D.C. for those under 17 are Sunday through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Any kids who are picked up by police will remain at DYRS until they can be connected with a parent in the morning.

Bowser says it will free officers up to return to patrol during critical hours.