WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Friday, the District will launch an enforced juvenile curfew pilot program.

The program is targeting seven areas across D.C. where the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said juvenile crimes like robberies and carjackings increased over the summer. It only applies to kids under the age of 17.

“The vast majority of our young people are doing the right thing – they are back in school, they are involved in extracurriculars, and in the evenings and at night, they are where they need to be – supervised and safe,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said. “We need that to be true for all of our young people, and if we have kids and teenagers who are not in safe situations, we need to connect with those families.”

Under the curfew, police will pick kids up who are caught outside between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weeknights and midnight to 6 a.m. on weekends. MPD will drop off those kids to the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) and return back to their assigned duties.

Kids will remain with DYRS until they can be connected with a parent in the morning.

“I think the difference between going to a police station in the middle of the night and going to DYRS gives us the opportunity to have them connect with officials whose job it is to work with kids who are at risk,” Bowser said.

The seven target areas include the following locations: