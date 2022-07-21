WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District is in the middle of an oppressive heat wave and while some can take the day off or head to the pool, some are running right into the heat. DC News Now reporter Katie Rhee caught up with DC Fire and EMS whose work doesn’t stop in the heat.

When there’s a working fire call, meaning an active fire scene, DC Fire and EMS sends a special response truck designated just for firefighters. For fires that require a long response or in temperatures like the ones we’re experiencing in this heat wave, DC Fire and EMS deploys their rehab truck. Even as temperatures climb over 90 degrees in this heat wave, that’s just a fraction of the temperatures firefighters could face on the job.

“Firefighters come out of a hostile atmosphere. They’re in full bunker gear in a hostile hot atmosphere and then on a day like this, they come out into 100 plus heat index, so we need to cool them down,” DC Fire and EMS PIO Vito Maggiolo explained. “We need to make sure they’re going to be ready for duty.”

Engine Company 5 in Georgetown staffs the only rehab unit for the entire district which serves as a cooling station and an evaluation site inside of the unit. Maggiolo explained the unit provides a place where firefighters can evaluate their fellow firefighters.

“Our paramedics and our EMTs will be checking their vitals, checking carbon monoxide levels, if there are any, checking their blood pressure,” Maggiolo explained. “In addition to that equipment, we set up a table with snacks, healthy snacks.”

He also explained that all DC firefighters are also EMTs or Paramedics which allows Engine Company 5 to staff both fire calls and Rehab Unit deployments. While fire engines can respond to calls alone or with an ambulance, the Rehab Unit will always be accompanied by an engine. It can also be used all year round to protect firefighters from the elements.

“No matter what the weather, the point is to get the firefighters out of the weather and into a platform where they can be checked out medically and escape outside conditions,” Maggiolo said.

The firefighters who staff the rehab unit say it is crucial in these high temperatures. JaQuante’ Staton, a firefighter and EMT with Engine Company 5, says the heat experienced while responding to a fire is comparable to that of an oven. As both a firefighter and EMT who has staffed the Rehab Unit before, he knows his fellow firefighters appreciate the relief.

“It’s like an oven in there; 700, 800 degrees, 1000 possibility,” Staton said. “You see those guys, those men and women come out the building, they’re tired, they’re exhausted. They’re looking for some hydration, you know, so it’s appreciated. Trust me.”

Sgt. Vickter Matthews echoed Staton’s sentiments and says the unit is a crucial piece of equipment, especially during extreme weather like a heat wave.

“It’s critical because we can quickly catch a lot of things. After they take the vitals of the members that were fighting the fire, we could catch those vitals if the person needs additional hydration or food, things like that,” Sgt. Matthews said.

While this rehab unit may be a relief right now in this heat, it can also be used year-round like in the winter to protect firefighters from the cold.