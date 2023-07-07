WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released pictures of the person wanted in the murder of a Kentucky high school teacher.

Maxwell Emerson, 25, of Crestwood, Ky. was on the campus of The Catholic University of America (CUA) on Wednesday when police said someone shot and killed him.

MPD officers were called to the 600 block of Michigan Ave. NE around 10:22 a.m. for the shooting. Fire and EMS took Emerson to the hospital where he died.

Police released the following images of the suspect on Friday:

Image courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Emerson’s mother provided a statement to DC News Now after he was killed saying, “The only thing we really wanted to share is that we unequivocally state that Max DID NOT know the shooter. This was a murder of an innocent beloved teacher visiting DC to attend a conference at the Library of Congress.”

His mother also shared a screen grab of a message he sent her on Snapchat that she said indicated he was being robbed at the time of the shooting.