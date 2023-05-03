WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 2022’s Miss District of Columbia, Bismah Ahmed, kicks off the start of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

She speaks about her historic win as the first South Asian American to win the title.

She is a pageant winner and the Vice President of Government Affairs for the Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington (AOBA), which helps provide affordable housing.

The win has also highlighted her Color Collective Gala which supports Afghan refugees trying to reside in the DMV.

Bismah says all the support she has received is humbling. She plans to continue her valuable work in the AAPI community.