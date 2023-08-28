WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro said starting today, students in the District will be able to ride for free to “help ensure a safe and stress-free trip to and from school.”

There are “Kids Ride Free” signs directing students to the designated fare gates at Metrorail stations. Station managers will also be around to help students if they have issues with their SmarTrip cards or tap the students through if they forget their cards.

Students can also use their Kids Ride Free card from the previous school year. The cards will work until the end of September, at which point they will need to begin using the new school year’s cards.

Stations with Kids Ride Free fare gate lanes include: