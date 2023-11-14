WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS could soon be coming to Georgetown.

The billionaire businesswoman is said to be opening her first stores in Los Angeles, New York and now D.C.

Right now there’s a pop-up clothing store at 3300 M Street N.W. that will make way for SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian has a huge following and the landlord says if all goes well her fans could flock there by the spring.

Kim Kardashian is synonymous with fashion.

“She has a huge fan base, especially here. She’s very much influenced the culture around everybody here,” said Isabel Ballew, a shopper.

Bloomberg reported in June that Los Angeles and New York would get permanent SKIMS locations in 2024.

And now developer EastBanc confirms plans have been submitted for a store in Georgetown.

“I welcome it. I mean, it’s a fashionable area, so I think it would fit right in,” said Dawn Stevens, a fan of Kardashian. “And I think we need more things opening because there’s a lot of empty storefronts.”

Anthony Lanier, president and CEO of EastBanc says those storefronts are being filled.

“You’re having pretty much every month one or two retailers opening their stores in Georgetown,” Lanier said.

With SKIMS he says it’s the perfect fit.

“To have an exciting tenant like SKIMS come to Georgetown vindicates Georgetown as a place that you want to come and visit,” Lanier said.

Name recognition will only increase after SKIMS was named the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA and USA basketball.

“With SKIMS, it’s really helpful to kind of shape and mold your body when you wear really tight dresses. And everybody can use a little help in that,” Stevens said.

Her fans love her and her clothing.

“I absolutely love her clothing. I think she’s advertised so many different body types. I think that’s amazing,” Ballew said. “If she’s opening here, I would love to come more often.”

“Georgetown is not only back, I think it’s looking better than it’s ever looked in my life,” Lanier said.

Some plans still need to be reviewed by the Old Georgetown Board including new panels, frames and doors. But Lanier expects everything to be approved quickly.

He says an opening date is up to SKIMS which didn’t respond to DC News Now’s request for comment.