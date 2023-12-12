WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The holidays are about to be even sweeter. Krispy Kreme has returned with its annual ‘Day of the Dozens’.

This is your chance to give back to your family, friends, or coworkers that have made life sweeter this year.

On December 12, you can get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 with any dozen purchases or a 16-count Minis at regular price.

The offer is limited to two redemptions for guests who purchase in-shop or via drive-thru and one redemption for guests who purchase online for pick-up or delivery using promo code DOZEN.

After your purchase make sure to use the hashtag #DayofDozens and tag @krispykreme on social.

Click here to find a Krispy Kreme store near you.