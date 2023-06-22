WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Lab-grown chicken is coming to D.C. this summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved it and celebrity chef José Andrés will feature it in one of his restaurants.

Which restaurant, we don’t know just yet.

“When you say lab-grown it kind of gives you maybe not a savory flavor in your mouth,” said Kippy Elsemore.

That’s why the company GOOD Meat prefers to call it “cultivated chicken.” It’s one of two companies approved to sell it, with Andrés on the board of directors.

“He will be launching our cultivated chicken in one of his restaurants in D.C., and we’ve already begun production for him,” Andrew Noyes, vice president of Head of Global Communications & Public Affairs at Eat Just Inc., said.

How is the chicken made?

“We essentially find a really great chicken cell line,” Noyes said. “We feed the cells the same kind of nutrients that they would get inside the body of an animal.”

There’s some skepticism but trust in the chef.

“I’ve got to weigh both sides but I’m not like ‘ew, no I would never eat it,’ and I trust José Andrés,” Elsemore said.

“Hopefully, if it’s approved by José’s standards it’s good and people don’t realize that it’s not natural, authentic, organic chickens that live in our backyards,” Kari Puleo said.

Others say it’s just unnecessary.

“I’m sure it tastes fine but I just don’t see the reason that we’re doing it. Seems like going to Mars when people are dying here,” Sam Bonar said.

With the same nutritional value as regular chicken, the idea is to give an alternative to animals products and reducing environmental impacts.

“We can’t wait for Washingtonians to be able to book a reservation at one of José Andrés’ restaurants and sit down at the table and eat our chicken and hopefully they will also say, ‘gee, this tastes like chicken,'” Noyes said.

We don’t know which restaurant the lab-grown chicken will be coming to, but GOOD Meat said you can expect it this summer and we’re told it will be clearly labeled on the menu.