WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — U.S. Secret Service police cleared people out of Lafayette Square Friday afternoon for what was described as a “public safety issue.”

The closure of the park, which is located across from the White House, did not last long. People were allowed to reenter by 4:40 p.m.

Although officers with United States Park Police were there, the agency referred all questions about the situation to the Secret Service.

As of 4:45 p.m., there was no other information available.