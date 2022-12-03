WASHINGTON, (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS is trying to find out what sparked a massive blaze Saturday inside an empty barn at the St. Elizabeth’s Campus in Southeast.

Crews said they received the call just before 4 p.m.

“Those units arrived on scene after about 35 minutes, and had a large part of the fire knocked down,” said DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly.

Roughly 20 units and 100 firefighters worked to get a two-alarm blaze under control that could be seen for miles.

The fire happened next to D.C.’s 9-1-1 Call Center. An employee inside the building, who did not want to go on camera, says she was alarmed by all the smoke that rolled across her office.

“I’m glad everyone is safe,” said Jimmie Salgado who arrived at the men’s shelter located on the campus.

Firefighters got the upper hand about two hours after the fire started. They remained on the scene Saturday night, in order to extinguish any remaining hot spots.

Firefighters said it appears no one got hurt.