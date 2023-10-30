WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Ahead of Halloween there is still time to stock up on sweet treats before ghosts, vampires and princesses end up on your doorstep.

Chances to save cash can stretch consumer dollars as the price to get a sugar high keeps climbing.

The cost of candy and chewing gum increased substantially since the initial pandemic lockdowns, according to the Federal Reserve. Candy costs crept up 7.5 % in September compared to the year before, according to the latest report from the Consumer Price Index.

Meantime, Halloween spending is expected to top 12 billion this year according to the National Retail Federation — 68% of consumers plan to hand out candy for trick-or-treat events.

So… where to save now?

First, search for candy coupons: The Krazy Coupon Lady is among online outlets with digital coupons, indicating CVS offers candy bags for $3.99, free same-day delivery for candy at Walgreens through October 31, spend $5 for a Hershey’s jumbo Halloween candy bag at Dollar General and a large bag of candy $16 at Costco, which is regularly $19

NerdWallet says candies cheaper this year on Amazon include Heath bars, Reese’s, Milk Duds Rolos, and Hot Tamales; the latter is 45% cheaper.