WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A civil lawsuit was filed against the District of Columbia and the officers involved in the wrongful death of a D.C. library police officer.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 25-year-old Maurica Manyan’s parents after Manyan was killed on Aug. 4, 2022 during a training exercise at the Anacostia Library.

The lawsuit is seeking damages for the officer’s wrongful death, negligence, gross negligence and constitutional violations after she was shot and killed.

Her death occurred when retired Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Lt. Jesse Porter was leading a training on the use of batons. Porter fired his gun, hitting and killing Manyan while she was posing for a picture with other officers. Porter was charged and found guilty of involuntary manslaughter while armed.

According to a news release, the lawsuit alleges that the District was aware of the “well-publicized recent examples of the dangers to police officer trainees where trainers were armed in training sessions” prior to the officer’s death. Yet, the trainings continued, allowing the trainers to train with live and loaded guns.

The lawsuit said that Anthony Mickens, the lead D.C. Special Police Officer on scene and Byron Purnell, an active MPD sergeant and co-trainer with Porter, were “sworn to enforce” D.C. laws.

Manyan’s family allege that Mickens and Purnell should have stopped Porter from coming into and staying in the library with a loaded, unconcealed gun for more than four hours, but they failed to do so, as it’s their habit to let “sworn members and formerly sworn members of local agencies” enter buildings while unlawfully armed.