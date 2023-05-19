WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs put together a number of events to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, among them, including one that showcases food from across Asia and Pacific islands.

Ben de Guzman, Director of the Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs, and Chef Luangrath from Thip Khao discussed Foodelicious Night, which gives people the opportunity to experience the cuisines and cultures on May 22 and May 23 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library.

The event includes food demonstrations and tastings, and it is free.

