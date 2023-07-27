WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — District officials took a step toward trying to bring the Washington Commanders back to D.C.

On Thursday, a congressional bill was introduced that would allow for the Robert F. Kennedy Stadium to be used as a new site for the team.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has been pushing for the team to return to the District, held a news conference at Nationals Park to tout her creation of an economic team. She addressed having a new stadium on the site and how to deal with the city’s other sports team’s needs.

U.S. Rep. James Comer, (R-Ky.), introduced legislation that would extend the lease between the city and federal government. It would give the city more control to bring housing and retail to the site along with a new stadium.

Bowser said she met with the new owners of the Commanders who took control last week and is convinced that they have a shot in winning.

“They visited with me at City Hall yesterday,” Bowser said. “There’s really only one place for the team in this region. It’s only one choice.”

Though there’s likely to be pushback from the city council. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, has long expressed concern about the price tag for taxpayers and the fact that the city needs to do renovations and upgrades for the other sports stadiums in D.C.

Still, Councilman Kenyan McDuffie said while there will be skeptics, “our sports economy is really inextricably linked to our overall economy,” and repurposing the site for multi-use would bring jobs and revenue to the city.

“I think there are a lot of issues that might be a hard sell for people,” he said. “We’ve got some work to do before we get there, and I think that first work means getting the 190 acres transferred to the District of Columbia.”

The mayor said the arguments have been made about luring sports teams with taxpayer costs over other priorities.

“We want all of our team and owners and would-be team owners to think about not only coming to the District, staying in the District and growing what they have in the District,” she said.