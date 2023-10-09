WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Halloween is soon approaching and in honor of the spooky season, we’ve compiled a list of some spooktacular events taking place across the DMV.

The LEGO Discovery Center is inviting families to celebrate Halloween the Monster Way from Oct. 6-31.

The Monsters will be taking over the center. The Halloween party will feature Halloween decorations, LEGO activities, and a screening of the LEGO 4D Halloween movie – Monster Party.

Prince George’s County is inviting you to check out all of the ways you can celebrate Halloween at the National Harbor.

The annual Harbor Halloween celebration is on Sunday, Oct. 22 from Noon to 3 p.m.

Pender UMC is inviting the community to attend their annual Trunk or Treat event. People are encouraged to wear costumes.

The event will have nine station games and snacks. There will also be live music featuring Common Ground Praise Band.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 2-4 p.m. in the church parking lot.

Get in the Halloween spirit by carving or painting a pumpkin with your friends at Potomac Overlook.

People will be provided with tools, paint and a pumpkin. Organizers will also provide candy, a Halloween craft and visits from several of their spooky nocturnal critters from the nature center!

The event is $20 per participant. Those who want to take part in the events must pre-register.