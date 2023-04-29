WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This week marks the 223rd anniversary of President John Adams appropriating $5000 to buy books for the use of Congress.

The Library of Congress’s original collection of 740 books has grown to over 51 million books. The LOC is also the home to the largest collection of films, maps, sheet music, and sound, which is why “America’s Library” has an estimated 838 miles of bookshelves.

Katie Davidovich, The Chief of Visitor Engagement at The Library of Congress reminds people that you can get a reader’s card, but you can’t check out books, you can use and research items on-site.

“When I’m asked to wow people, I mention that locks of Beethoen’s hair are one of the 173 million items housed at The Library of Congress,” said Davidovich.

“That was probably one of the coolest days during my tenure here at The Library of Congress,” is how Davidovich described the day Lizzo walked into the LOC’s Flute Valut.

Lizzo gave those in the Great Hall at the Thomas Jefferson Building a moment they will never forget when The Grammy Award-winning performer played a 200-year-old crystal flute that was made for former President James Madison.