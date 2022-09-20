WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Germany-based Lidl said it is opening its first grocery story in the District, adding to the company’s footprint in the DMV.

The location in D.C. will be in Skyland Town Center in Southeast. The store will be the first supermarket to open in Ward 7 in more than a decade. Neighboring Ward 8 also has not had a full-service grocery store open in it in more than 10 years.

The location will employ more than 60 people. Starting pay for store associates is $16.50 an hour.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the store on Sept. 27, with the grand opening set for Sept. 28.

Each of the first 100 customers who are in line before the store opens at 8 a.m. on the 28th will receive a gift card that ranges from $5 to $100. Shoppers also can enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card, enjoy samples of Lidl’s products, and take advantage of special giveaways.

The company will donate $1 to the Capital Area Food Bank for each new myLidl member who signs up and sets Lidl Skyland as his/her home store from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.

The address of the store is 2224 Town Center Dr. SE. The ribbon cutting on Sept. 27 is scheduled for 4 p.m. A soft opening takes place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. that day.

When the store has its full opening on Sept. 28, the hours will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., which will be its regular, daily operating hours.

Lidl’s U.S. headquarters is in Arlington County, Va. The company has more than 150 stores in nine states on the East Coast. Worldwide, Lidl has roughly 11,550 stores and has more than 341,000 employees.