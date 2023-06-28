WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Shoppers in Ward 1 now have a new option when it comes to groceries.

Lidl opened its Columbia Heights location on Wednesday, marking the chain’s second location in the District.

“[There’s a] great selection and nice to see they have some international products as well to reflect the diversity of the neighborhood,” said Steven Klausner, who lives nearby.

Klausner said he and his neighbors have been anxiously awaiting the store’s opening.

“My roommate was actually one of the first people here. He got up at 7 o’clock and started waiting in line and I actually think he got a gift card for waiting,” he said.

“I think it’s awesome, I’ve been waiting,” said Leonardo Soto, who stopped in the store Wednesday. “This was the first opportunity it was open. I’m excited that it’s here.”

Soto said he will definitely be back to shop more.

The new location of the store has raised some frustrations, as the amount of grocery stores west of the Anacostia River continue to outnumber those east of the river.

“It’s frustrating for us as well as for residents,” said LaMonika Jones, Interim Director of D.C. Hunger Solutions.

The group, which fights to end hunger in D.C., recently published the report “Still Minding the Grocery Gap D.C.” The study highlighted disparities in grocery store options across the District.

“There’s still continued disinvestment [east of the Anacostia River] despite all of the work D.C. council continues to do,” Jones said. “The disparity is still very much present.”

According to the report, Ward 1 had 12 full-service grocery stores in 2021. Ward 7 and Ward 8 only had three full-service grocery stores combined.

The poverty level for Ward 8 was nearly 27% in 2021. In Ward 1, the poverty level was roughly 6%.

“A lot of the residents living in these areas rely on federal assistance programs. It’s important that they have multiple different ways and places to use their benefits,” Jones said.

The District has implemented several programs to incentivize businesses to open up food stores in Wards 7 and 8, including the Supermarket Tax Exemption Act, the Food Access Fund and the Nourish DC Collaborative.

Lidl also has a store open in Ward 7.

Jones said there’s still more that needs to be done.

“[The disparity is] still there, it’s still ongoing. The report highlights just how much more advocacy is necessary to bring to light the lack that exists east of the Anacostia,” he said.