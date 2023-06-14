WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Lidl said it’s ready for the grand opening of its second location in the District, and the date for customers to start shopping a the grocery store in Columbia Heights will be June 28, 2023.

That day, people will be able to get free samples and Lidl swag. The store, located at 3100 14th St. SW, #116, also will hand out Lidl gift cards to the first 100 customers in line. The value of the cards ranges from $5 to $100.

Shoppers are supposed to find “big deals” throughout the store.

Lidl, which is based in Germany, opened its first store in D.C. in Southeast in September 2022.

Lidl’s U.S. headquarters is in Arlington County, Va. Worldwide, Lidl has roughly 11,550 stores, including dozens that are located throughout the DMV.