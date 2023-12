WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Park Service (NPS) said the area of Lincoln Memorial Circle and the Reflecting Pool was vandalized on Wednesday.

NPS said crews have started the process of removing the paint, but it might take several days.

The steps on the west side of the Reflecting Pool are closed to visitors while the crew works to remove the paint.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the United States Park Police tip line at (202)379-4877 or e-mail USPP_tipline@nps.gov