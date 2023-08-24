WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Self-professed experience enthusiast Cassandra Daniels started her blog and social media pages Gallivant DMV to help parents around the DMV find free and low-cost family-friendly events.

“I really want to help families navigate experiences and to maximize their experiences,” said Daniels.

She says as an educator holding on to every penny, she works to make life the best it can be for her and her family.

Daniels and her son recently visited the new U.S. Park Police Horse Stables and Education Center on the National Mall.

“You get to learn more about the horses, the upkeep of them, the significance of why they are there,” said Daniels.

She said the stables are a great educational place to visit with your family and also have an added benefit.

“For all of us parents, it’s the perfect bathroom stop on the National Mall,” said Daniels.

The National Park Police Stables are located near the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall.

They are open Thursday through Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information on GallivantDMV: https://www.instagram.com/gallivantdmv/?hl=en

For more information on the Park Police Stables:

https://www.nps.gov/nama/learn/news/uspp-horse-stables-open.htm