WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Health Officials across the country, including here in the DMV are raising alarms over Candida Auris, a deadly fungus that is spreading at an alarming rate across healthcare systems in the U.S.

Dr. Jose Lucar, an Infectious Disease Physician at George Washington University said the reason this is causing concern among Health Officials is because the fungus is known to : be resistant to multiple antifungal medications, can spread easily between healthcare facilities, is hard to get rid of, and can create serious infections that can sometimes be lethal.

“This fungus appears to have a very unique ability to adapt to the healthcare environment and really colonize all sorts of different surfaces. Tables, walls, catheters, tubes, etc.,” said Dr. Lucar.

But what is the prevalence of this fungus in the DMV?

“We don’t know exactly the prevalence of the infection, however, we know that in the period of time between January and December of 2022, there were 19 clinical cases reported from the District of Columbia, and statewide for Virginia, there were 40 cases, and Maryland there were 46 cases,” said Dr. Lucar.

Health Officials are expecting to see more cases pop up locally and nationally.

“We are anticipating a rise in cases, ” said Dr. Lucar.

However, he wants to emphasize that this is not something the general public should be concerned about.

“This fungus is currently not a threat to healthy individuals otherwise, I think it’s important to mention that,” said Dr. Lucar.