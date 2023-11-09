WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sarah Acors created 4DMVKids in 2021 as a way to help families plan their time together more efficiently.

“I know lots of families get together on the weekends and they’re like, What is there to do around DC, Maryland, and Virginia? Well 4DMVKids is your place for all of your resources and fun ideas,” said Acors.

Acors shares affordable family-friendly events and activities across the DMV with her more than 14,000 Instagram followers

Her family recently visited Dinosaur Park in Prince George’s County.

“It’s a free park you can visit. The first and third Saturday of every month” said Acors.

Acors said they have free programming for families to engage in fossil collecting.

Hundreds of fossils have been found at Dinosaur Park, which according to the park, is more than any other site east of the Mississippi River.

Acors also features events celebrating Native American Heritage Month.

“The National Museum of the American Indian will host a free festival honoring the Jingle Dress Dance,” said Acors.

Acors said it is in honor of Native American Heritage Month and the free event will be held on November 24th.