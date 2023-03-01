WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington Regional Alcohol Program said it would offer free Lyft rides to people across the DMV on St. Patrick’s Day. The SoberRideⓇ program is intended to help combat potential drunk driving that celebrations could bring.

“Nearly half of U.S. traffic fatalities during St. Patrick’s Day involve drunk drivers according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” said Kurt Erickson, WRAP’s President.

To take advantage of the offer, people who are 21 and older enter the SoberRideⓇ code in the Lyft app’s “Promo” section to receive free (up to $15) transportation home. The promo code will be posted at 3 p.m. on March 17. People can take advantage of the program from 4 p.m. that day until 4 a.m. on March 18.

During the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day campaign, about 500 people in the DMV used WRAP’s SoberRideⓇ. The nonprofit group also offers the program on Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day, Halloween and winter holidays through New Year’s Eve.

“Lyft is dedicated to providing access to reliable and responsible rides, and we’re proud to partner with programs like WRAP to offer Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving. Through our Roadway Safety Program and our partnerships with the public, we hope to empower our community with the tools to protect themselves and those around them this holiday season,” said Kamillah Wood, Director of Public Policy for Community Safety at Lyft.

SoberRideⓇ is offered throughout Lyft’s DMV coverage area which includes:

D.C.

The Maryland counties of Montgomery and Prince George’s, towns within those counties, plus the cities of Bowie, College Park, District Heights, Gaithersburg, Glenarden, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Laurel, Mount Ranier, New Carrollton, Rockville, Seat Pleasant and Takoma Park

The Virginia counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park

Since 1991, WRAP’s SoberRideⓇ program has provided 84,676 free rides home to would-be drunk drivers in the Greater Washington area.