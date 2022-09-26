WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Immigrant Food, a local restaurant that uses food to celebrate, advocate and educate people on behalf of immigrants, created a special fusion menu for Hispanic Heritage Month.

“We’re all immigrants, right? At some point, we come from somewhere,” restaurant co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Tea Ivanovic, said. The new menu items fuse multiple cultures together.

Culinary Director Mila Montezuma said it was all about creating harmony on the plate while putting various heritage’s together. It was personally important to her while creating the dishes. She explained, “We have Peruvian, Brazilian, a little bit of the Caribbean. For me, it’s very important. I’m Hispanic myself, so it’s very important.”

Montezuma said the team chose street food items to enhance the dining experience. “For us, the street food is bringing this to the table for the people and they can feel they’re in these places,” she said. Ivanovic added, :”We talk a lot about memory palate, so when you try the different food, there’s something that reminds you of the places you’ve been to, where you’re from or your heritage is from.”

Immigrant Food menu has Hispanic influenced items on their every day menu, but the special street food menu items will only be available until October 7. There are three restaurant locations. You can find out more here.