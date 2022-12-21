Ukrainians and other supports gather for a rally Tuesday night near the White House.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Not even the cold could put a chill on the pride of Ukrainians around the DMV.

Several dozen gathered in Lafayette Park near the White House Tuesday night to show support for their native county.

“Thank you for coming tonight to commemorate our heroes,” said Nadiya Shaporynska, the organizer. “To commemorate heroic women and men who have been fighting for the independence and freedom of their homeland.”

Supporters came to mark the 300th day since Russia attacked Ukraine.

“Every day, innocent Ukrainian civilians, women, children and men lose their lives. It’s terrible,” Shaporynska said.

“Part of my family lives in Ukraine right now,” said Fedir Misuraham. “Every day I have communication with them when they don’t have any electricity, any water and so on.”

The demonstration took place in front of the white house, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to meet with President Biden Wednesday.

“If that’s the case, that’s news to me,” said Andrew Loftesnes “But I hope they’ll continue to find ways to continue to support Ukraine, and I’m sure they’ll be able to.”

Supporters hope the meeting will produce other ways to support their homeland.

“Ukraine needs more needed weapons,” Shaporynska said. “Ukraine needs air defense to survive.”

Another rally will take place in the same location on December 24 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.