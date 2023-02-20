WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Daria Kobzan is proud of the good fight Ukrainians have put up against the Russians, but she worries constantly about her family there — including her parents.

The one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion and war with neighboring Ukraine is coming up this Friday, and local Ukrainians are expressing their disappointment that the war still rages. Still, they believe that they will win.

“Ukrainian people are really brave and courageous people because from the first day of the war when Russian invaded Ukraine, Ukrainians didn’t give up,” said Kobzan, 24, who now lives in Arlington.

Daria Kobzan and her parents.

Local Ukrainians are marking the yearlong war Kobzan who grew up in Kharkiv, one of the first cities attacked by Russia on Feb. 24, 2022.

“They are still fighting. And they don’t lose their opinions and their bravery at all,” she said.

The battle still rages, and the United States has helped to finance the country in its war against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently visited the White House, and President Joe Biden took a surprise trip to meet with him in Ukraine Monday morning.

Military experts believed Ukraine would fold quickly after Russia invaded and dropped bombs on their cities, but they kept fighting.

“I remember the United States news saying, we give Ukraine three days and Russia’s going to come to the Kiev,” said Vira Derun, 22, of DC. “Ukraine’s going to be ours. And they were laughing.”

Yet Ukraine is still here, said Derun, who owns D Light Cafe in the District. She came to the nation’s capital from Ukraine two years ago.

“I am happy to be safe, but all my family, all my friends are in Ukraine,” she said.

Her mother and father are from a small town south of Kyiv. She said she’s been constantly anxious about their safety.

Vira Derun’s parents.

“It’s getting more serious and this moment is the deciding moment in the whole war,” Derun said. “The war has been 365 almost days and every day we experience huge stress and worrying about our relatives.”

Kobzan said she was surprised how her fellow Ukrainians fought back and staved off doom.

“Maybe I just didn’t believe that Ukrainians would be so brave and that they wouldn’t give up,” she said.

Her father is in the fight with the Ukrainian military and her mother is in Germany,” Kobzan said.

‘”I’m still worried about him,” she added.

Kobzan said she just wants the war to end.

“I don’t know when Russians are going to stop fighting,” she said. “They don’t seem to do anything to end this war unfortunately.”

Derun said she hopes Biden’s visit will help.

“That it means something and it will change something, maybe it will get more strategically important weapons,” she said.