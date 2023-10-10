WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Halloween is almost here, and that means trick-or-treat costumes and haunted attractions.

We’ve compiled a list of haunted attractions in the DMV from the website D.C. Haunted Houses that will be sure to spook you.

WASHINGTON D.C.

DC Ghosts Tour (5th St NW & F St NW)

The D.C. Ghosts Tour DC offers a more in-depth look at the haunted past of the capital city. The tour takes you on an adventure to the most haunted locations in the area.

The Standard Tour is about 60 minutes across 1 mile. It includes 8 stops.

The Extended Tour is about 90 minutes across 1.5 miles. It includes 12 stops.

MARYLAND

Laurel’s House of Horror is located at the “Old Movie Theater” cinema complex. The Haunted House is open every year from September until November.

It’s over 28,000 square feet and it offers something unique every year, including clowns, zombies, snakes, spiders, and real ghosts.

VIRGINIA

The Death Trail (16120 Dumfries Road)

The Death Trail offers an experience of walking into the dark woods filled with clowns, zombies, and other creepy characters.