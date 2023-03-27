WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A lot of people are making their way to the Tidal Basin in D.C. for the National Cherry Blossom Festival. You might get stuck in traffic if you’re driving downtown, or you might face big crowds at the Metro stations.

If you still want to see some cherry blossom trees but want to avoid the throngs of people and vehicles converging on the Tidal Basin, here are some other places you can go, according to the blog Sea of Blush.

1. Hains Point East Potomac Park

Hains Point is located at the southern tip of East Potomac Park in Southwest D.C. The area is close to the Tidal Basin but keeps you clear of the main area for traffic. You’ll see roads surrounded by cherry blossom trees.

Location: Hains Point, Washington, D.C.

2. United States National Arboretum

The U.S. National Arboretum is a spot where you’re going to be able to explore cherry blossom trees. The Arboretum’s Beyond the Tidal Basin tour is about three miles long and it’s open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. most days.

Location: 3501 New York Ave. NE, Washington, D.C.

3. Congressional Cemetery

The Congressional Cemetery, officially Washington Parish Burial Ground, is a historic and active cemetery in the District. It has paths with cherry blossom trees where you’re bound to get the same experience as in Tidal Basin without all the crowds.

Location: 1801 E St. SE, Washington, D.C.

4. Kenwood

Kenwood is a neighborhood in Bethesda just outside of Washington D.C. You’ll be able to see the cherry blossoms along Kennedy Drive, Dorset Avenue and Kenwood Avenue.

Location: Bethesda, Md.

5. Bishop’s Garden at the Washington National Cathedral

The Bishop’s Garden is a great place to sit and enjoy the cherry blossoms. Parking is free, and so is the visit to the garden, itself.

Location: 3101 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.