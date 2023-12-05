WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dozens of children in D.C. adopted this year are now spending their first holiday season with their families but many more need families to take them in.

It’s been about a year since one single mom in Southeast D.C. adopted two siblings.

Benita Meadow is sharing her story to encourage others to adopt. There are an estimated 58 children still hoping to find their forever home in D.C.

Meadow lost her biological son Marquese in 2014 due to a heat stroke.

“He died at the young age of 18, and I didn’t feel like I was done being a mom,” Meadow said.

A few years ago she decided she wanted to help another child.

“Instead of getting one, I ended up getting two, which was a double blessing,” Meadow said.

She turned the loss into love, now nurturing 5-year-old Mon’Trell and his sister 6-year-old Mon’Asia.

“They bring joy, excitement, reminding me of, like, what it’s like to be that young mom,” Meadow said.

They’re two of 143 adoptions granted in fiscal year 2023.

“It’s very refreshing. It’s uplifting,” said D.C. Superior Court Judge Tara J. Fentress.

Fentress says overseeing adoptions, especially with strangers like Meadow is very meaningful.

“One of my friends has a saying. She says, ‘Speak life to our children so they become what you tell them.’ Sometimes we don’t speak life. We don’t encourage them. We’re not there for them. Sometimes they just need a listening ear. But as an adoptive parent, you can be all of that and more,” Fentress said.

As of September 30, there were 503 kids in foster care. 58 of them are looking for adoptive parents.

Meadow says if you’re thinking about adopting or even fostering, “Don’t second guess it. If it’s a thought, then it’s in your heart. Just do it.”

It’s not the first time Meadow adopted.

She also has a 21-year-old daughter named Callie she adopted when she was 3 years old.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a child in D.C. is encouraged to call 202-671-LOVE (202-671-5683).