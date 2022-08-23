WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There will soon be another — and cheaper — way for passengers at Dulles International Airport (IAD) to hop across the pond.

Low-cost Play Airlines will start new service from Dulles to Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF) on April 26, 2023. The flights take roughly six hours.

“Play has had a strong summer since the beginning in the United States this year, and adding IAD is an important move for our growth in the region,” Play CEO Birgir Jónsson wrote in a statement.

The airline isn’t new to the DMV. Play started service to Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport (BWI) earlier this year, with one daily flight that departs at 7p.m. EST and arrives in Iceland the following day at 5a.m. local time.

This is an interesting addition for IAD. According to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Play will become the 36th airline with active service at Dulles, and the airport’s only low-cost carrier offering flights to Europe.

“As the international gateway to the Washington, D.C., capital region, Dulles International is committed to offering a wide variety of airline products for our local community to access global travel,” said Paul Bobson, vice president for Airline Business Development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority in a statement sent to DC News Now.

“As a low-cost airline operating flights to Iceland and the rest of Europe, Play will add significant capacity in the low-cost international market segment,” he added

Once the service kicks-off in April, it will mark — by far — the cheapest way to cross the Atlantic Ocean from the DMV. Some one-way tickets from IAD-KEF cost as low as $98, according to the airline’s website. Once in Iceland, you can enjoy the Nordic nation’s natural landscapes, or connect to other countries within Play’s extensive European network, including destinations in Spain, France, and Italy.

The new flights from IAD will be operated on Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft, which have at least 180 seats.