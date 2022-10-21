WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute said staff members euthanized Luke, a 17-year-old African lion, who had health issues over the course of several years on Oct. 19.

Zookeepers noticed in 2016 that Luke wasn’t putting full weight on his front right leg and that he seemed to be experiencing a lot of discomfort. Veterinarians examined his leg, shoulder, neck, and spine. A CT scan showed a lesion on Luke’s spine. Staff members chose not to operate because of the potential for significant complications that could develop after surgery. The veterinary team treated Luke’s spinal disease in several ways that included steroid injections, anti-inflammatory medications, other oral pain medications, deep-tissue laser therapy, and electroacupuncture and dry-needle acupuncture on the affected areas.

Luke (Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute)

On Oct. 14, zookeepers saw that Luke had lost 17.6 pounds. He repeatedly lost his appetite. He seemed to be on a decline, and on Oct. 19, veterinarians found several cystic masses throughout his liver. They also found moderate-to-severe progression of his spinal condition. Several of his cervical vertebra had fused. The veterinarians felt Luke’s overall long-term quality of life was poor, and the animal care team decided to euthanize him.

“Luke was truly the ‘king’ of the Great Cats exhibit,” said Craig Saffoe, curator of Great Cats, Kids’ Farm, Claws & Paws Pathway and Andean bears. “He was gentle with his mates, Naba and Shera, and an extremely patient and protective father to all 13 of the cubs he sired. Luke has left a lasting legacy, not only in the cubs he contributed to his species’ survival, but also in the millions of visitors who were able to gain a deeper knowledge of and appreciation for African lions because of who he was as the patriarch of his pride.”

Luke (Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute)

Luke was born at a private reserve in South Africa in 2005. He arrived at the zoo in October 2006. At the time, he was the most genetically valuable lion in the North American population because his genes weren’t represented in U.S. zoos. Together with Naba and Shera, he had 13 surviving cubs from four litters. The cubs were taken to North American zoos for breeding and research.

You can see Shera and her offspring Amahle, Shaka and Jumbe on exhibit at the zoo or through its Lion Cam.

Luke (Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute)

The zoo said that Luke helped his species survive, adding to scientists’ knowledge about African lion reproductive physiology. The median life expectancy for African lions in human care is 17 years.

Hunting, disease, and habitat loss have contributed to a decline in the population of African lions, which are considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The zoo said that during the past decade, lion populations have declined by about 30%. As of October 2022, an estimated 20,000 lions remained in the wild.