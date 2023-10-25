WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A nonprofit organization in the DMV announced that it will be offering free Lyft rides to people who drink during Halloween weekend.

“Nearly half of U.S. traffic fatalities during Halloween involve drunk drivers according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” said Kurt Erickson, WRAP’s President.

Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) announced that the 2023 Halloween SoberRide® program will start at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, and run until 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 29.

“Halloween is of particular concern for younger drivers as 2021 NHTSA data shows that 55% of drunk driving crashes on U.S. roadways during the holiday period involved drivers ages 21 to 34,” said Erickson.

People 21 and older celebrating Halloween with alcohol can download the Lyft app to their phones and then enter the SoberRide® code in the app’s ‘payment’ tab (under the ‘add Lyft Pass’ option) to receive their no-cost (up to $15) Lyft home.

“Lyft is dedicated to providing access to reliable and responsible rides, and we’re proud to partner with programs like WRAP to offer Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving,” said Kamillah Wood, Director of Public Policy for Community Safety at Lyft.

WRAP’s 2023 Halloween SoberRide® promo code will be posted on their website at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28.

“Through our Roadway Safety Program and our partnerships with the public, we hope to empower our community with the tools to protect themselves and those around them this holiday season,” said Wood.

WRAP also offers its SoberRide® program on St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day, and winter holidays including New Year’s.