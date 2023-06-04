WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off the month of Pride on Pennsylvania Avenue, by raising the Rainbow Pride Progress Flag outside The John Wilson Building.

During Mayor Bowser’s speech, she made an offer to the Disney company.

“We won’t be banning books in Washington DC. We will be celebrating our culture, and if Disney needs another east coast location, I think we have some space for them.” After a pause, Mayor Bowser added, “I’m not kidding.”

“There is a lot of great space and views by the Anacostia River, it’s a great space”, said Japer Bowels, the Director of The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.

Bowels spoke of the new LGBTQIA + flag, saying: “This is the intersex inclusive flag, If we are raising that to represent people, the entire community should be represented, it’s more than a flag it’s a showcase of solidarity with the community”.

Washington DC will have between three to five hundred thousand people visiting thanks to Pride celebrations. Bowels explained how that affects his office, “That’s a lot of people and they are staying at hotels, and going out to eat. That revenue from the tax money is put towards good resources, such a low barrier for our community.”

On the 29th of this month, the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs will host a night of entertainment and performances called “District of Pride: Showcase at The Lincoln Theater.

Washington DC has the highest percentage of members of the LGBTQIA+ community.