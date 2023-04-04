WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The man accused of stabbing and killing a Virginia woman in Northeast D.C. appeared in court Monday and is being held without bond.

Christy Bautista, 31, was in town for a concert. A man got into her hotel room at Ivy City Hotel on New York Avenue on Friday night, police say, and stabbed her multiple times.

Bautista grew up in Arlington, Va. and was living in Harrisonburg, Va. after attending James Madison University.

“She’s just a genuine human being. I loved being around her. She was so positive all the time, no matter what it was,” said Adriana Garcia, her friend and former roommate at JMU.

Garcia said she just talked on the phone with Bautista a few days ago to catch up.

“I know she was up here for like a concert because that’s all she would come up here for to DC was EDM concerts.”

Her family released a statement that said “Our family is devastated by the loss of our beloved Christy. She brought joy to everybody who knew her and was a shining light in all of our lives.”

According to court records on Friday night Bautista got to Ivy City Hotel just before 6 p.m. Less than an hour later, 42-year-old George Sydnor arrived at her door.

A witness told police they saw a woman open her door, yelling for help when a man pulled her back in and closed the door before he called 9-1-1.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police said it didn’t seem that Sydnor ever knocked on the door or made his presence known to Bautista. In the video according to the court document, he leaned back and then stepped into room 116.

Police said Bautista could be heard yelling “Help! Help!” followed immediately by the sound of the door slamming closed.

About 10 minutes later police arrived. Court records say officers found Sydnor in the room with blood on his hands.

They found Bautista on the ground near the door covered in blood from multiple stab wounds, while Sydnor was standing in front of the window attempting to light a cigarette.

“This is just so heartbreaking. Because why would anybody wants to do that to her?” Garcia said.

Police detained Sydnor on the scene, finding his jacket on the bed with a broken and bloody knife.

He was taken to the hospital for small cuts on his hands. Officers and medical staff observed long dark hair stuck in the blood on his hands…Consistent with Bautista’s hair.

He was taken to the police station and questioned, only telling officers he got his hand chopped with a knife before asking for an attorney.

The medical examiner said Bautista had approximately 30 sharp force injuries.

Sydnor was officially arrested on Saturday.

He actually had two outstanding arrest warrants: one from January for failing to appear in DC Superior Court in an attempted robbery case and another was issued by Prince George’s County in March for failing to appear for a theft charge.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 8.