WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is trying to find a French Bulldog puppy who was stolen from his owner in Northeast, D.C. on Saturday.

A man with a taser approached a woman as she was walking into her building at about 4 p.m. He demanded her dog and she complied – he fled eastbound on Monroe St., NE in a black Nissan with tinted windows and paper tags.

The dog is described as a six-month-old French Bulldog named “Hendrix.” He has brown and white coloring.

The stolen French Bulldog named “Hendrix” is pictured on the left and the suspect believed to have taken him is on the right. (Courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone who can identify the suspect, has knowledge of the incident or knowledge of where Hendrix might be is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.