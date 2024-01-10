WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was arrested after sexually assaulting a teenager in a D.C. mall on Tuesday.

Police said that on Jan. 9, close to 7 p.m., a man sexually assaulted a teenage girl while on the escalators at the DC USA mall.

The girl reported the incident to police and they were to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Olban Omar Murillo Bajurito, of Northwest D.C.

He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor sexual abuse.