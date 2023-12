WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man was arrested on Sunday for shooting and killing two brothers last week in Northeast, D.C.

On Dec. 12 just after midnight, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 4th St. There, they found 28-year-old Octavio Quintano and 35-year-old Osmine Quintano in the roadway. The brothers died there.

24-year-old Rozoni Jackson Jr., of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder while armed.