WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they arrested a man for shooting and killing a woman early Sunday morning.

At about 3:50 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 4000 block of 13th St., SE. They found a woman in her home who was suffering from gunshot wounds. She died there.

She was identified as 52-year-old Patricia Johnson, of Southeast, D.C.

Desmond Thurston, 46, of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed. Detectives determined the offense was domestic.