WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man has been arrested after spraying an unknown substance at victims and shouting an anti-Semitic phrase.

MPD said that at about 9:30 a.m., it responded to the 2800 block of N Street for the report of a man spraying an unknown substance at two victims while shouting an anti-semitic phrase.

Officers found the man and arrested him.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Brent Wood. He was arrested and charged with Simple Assault and Resisting Arrest.

MPD is investigating this offense as being motivated by hate or bias.