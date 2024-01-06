WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man was arrested after he stole a dog during an armed robbery.

On Dec. 22, at about 2:50 p.m., the victim listed put up her dog for sale online and the suspect then reached out to buy the dog.

When the victim arrived at the 3300 block of 14th Place SE to meet up with the suspect.

The suspect arrived at the location and took the dog.

When the victim attempted to grab the dog, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot her. The victim left and called 911.

On Dec. 29, 2023, the dog, “Mocha,” was found and reunited with her owner.

On Jan. 5, police arrested 24-year-old Kyrie Holmes, of Southeast D.C. for Armed Robbery.