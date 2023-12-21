WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives in D.C. have arrested and charged a man with stabbing and killing a woman in Northwest.

Officers said they responded to reports of a domestic incident in the 1200 block of 11th St NW, at around 2:49 a.m., on Tuesday, December 19.

Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering an apparent stab wound at the residence. Reyna Garcia-Lopez of Northwest D.C. died at the scene.

Detectives said they pursued a warrant, and on December 20, members of the Great Lake Regional Fugitive Task Force located Alberto Valle-Carranza, 54, was located and arrested in Michigan City, Indiana.

Police said Valle-Carranza will be extradited to D.C. where he will face charges.