WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested an 18-year-old man on Thursday for 20 violent crimes in the District. The earliest crime took place in May.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested 18-year-old Malique Tyrone Outland of Northwest, D.C. after conducting a search warrant in the 2000 block of 1st St. NW.

During the search, officers seized a firearm as well.

MPD said that the warrant was in relation to an armed carjacking that took place on Sept. 3 in Northwest, D.C. Outland was also charged on probable cause for six armed robberies, nine armed carjackings, one assault with a dangerous weapon, two auto thefts, and unlawful use of a vehicle and unlawful entry. It said that he was charged with 20 violent crimes in total.

The earliest crime, an armed robbery, took place on May 25 in Southeast, D.C. MPD listed all of the crimes, dates, and locations on its website.

Police said that all of the cases were still under investigation. Anyone with any information should call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.