WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man was arrested on Tuesday for murdering 31-year-old Peter Miller, III in Southwest, D.C. in October of 2021.

On Oct. 6, 2021, officers responded to the report of an unconscious person in the 900 block of Maine Ave., SW a few minutes before 2 a.m. There, they found Miller inside a home and transported him to a hospital. He was in critical condition.

Days later, on Oct. 11, he passed away due to his injuries. An autopsy concluded that he died due to blunt-force trauma.

On Dec. 5, 2023, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 31-year-old Juan Manuel Guerra, of Southwest, D.C. He was charged with second-degree murder.