WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a man at gunpoint in Northwest, D.C. in December. They were still searching for another man believed to be involved.

Three suspects approached a man on Dec. 26 at about 4:23 a.m. in the 500 block of New York Ave., NE. They pulled out handguns and demanded the victim’s keys before ordering him into their car. The suspects drove the victim around and took property from him.

The two suspects let the victim out and fled the scene. Police have since recovered the vehicle.

On Jan. 2, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that 25-year-old Winston Timoteo was arrested and charged with armed kidnapping.

The other suspect is seen below.

(Courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.