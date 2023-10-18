WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man for a hit and run that happened on Oct. 4 in Northeast, D.C.

A mother, her young son and their dog were in a crosswalk on C Street, NE at 12th Street when the driver of a Nissan failed to yield. He hit the three of them and fled the scene.

The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries – his mother and dog are reportedly in good condition.

Samuel Holloway, 64, of Northeast, D.C. was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with Leaving After Colliding.