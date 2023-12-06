WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man for multiple church burglary incidents in Southeast, D.C.
On Wednesday, Dec. 6, 28-year-old Sequan Olney was arrested for forcing entry into the churches, destroying property and fleeing the scene.
Police say Oleny burglarized or robbed the following churches from November to December:
- Robbed and destroyed property at a church in the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Ave. on Nov. 19 around 10 a.m.
- Burglarized and destroyed property at a church in the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Ave. on Nov. 20, around 7 a.m.
- Burglarized a church in the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Ave. on Nov. 22 around 2 a.m.
- Burglarized and destroyed property at a church in the 2400 block of Minnesota Ave. on Dec. 6 around 3:30 a.m.